Missing 5-year-old boy's father, found passed out in park, released from jail

The father of a missing 5-year-old South Pasadena boy was released from jail due to a lack of evidence, according to officials.Aramazd Andressian, 35, was being held on $10 million bail after his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., was reported missing by his mother on Saturday.Investigators searched for evidence at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara on Tuesday after detectives learned Aramazd Andressian had visited the area on Friday."He had contact with some park employees and there were also campers who did see him so that led us to this El Gerardo Point area," Lt. Joe Mendoza with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.Detectives were using K-9 units and dive teams to search the area for evidence. Officials said the search was called off after a few hours due to choppy conditions created by strong winds."We checked the water with some boats. We've checked the shoreline with divers. We've checked the shore with scent dogs," Mendoza detailed. "We're looking for something to lead us back to Aramazd so we can reunite him with his mother."Investigators said they were also checking for surveillance video from cameras near the lake for any signs of the child.Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen by his mother on April 15, when she turned him over to his father at the Baldwin Park police station.The couple was in the process of a divorce and custody battle, according to authorities. As part of the split custody, Aramazd Andressian Jr. has two Skype sessions a week with his parents. His mother said she saw her son during the scheduled session on Tuesday, but did not see him on Thursday.According to authorities, the child was taken to Disneyland on Thursday, but did not have any information of someone seeing the child after that.When Aramazd Andressian did not report to drop off his son in San Marino on Saturday, the boy's mother reported the incident to police. Authorities then found that a car had been impounded by South Pasadena police that belonged to Aramazd Andressian.Authorities said around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aramazd Andressian was found unconscious near his car at Arroyo Park. He was hospitalized for a short time and then released. Authorities then questioned him for several hours before arresting him on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction.South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller said Aramazd Andressian appeared to have a "selective memory" when trying to recall what happened to his son.Police and bloodhounds searched the park four times for the child, but based on Aramazd Andressian's information, it was unclear if his son was ever with him at the park. Authorities said they had learn Aramazd Andressian's BMW was spotted in Orange County on Friday.Aramazd Andressian has ties in Armenia, but authorities said they did not have any indications that he's attempted to go out to the country. Investigators said they also informed U.S. customs about the situation in case anyone has tried to take the boy out of the country.Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.