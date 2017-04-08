Missing Calif. college student's truck found in field

LIVE OAK, Calif. --Authorities have found the truck belonging to a 20-year-old northern California Yuba College student who has been missing since last Thursday. It was located in a rural field about 50 miles north of Sacramento.
KCRA reports the Toyota Tacoma truck belongs to Alycia "Aly" Leane Yeoman.
In a news conference Friday afternoon, officials said they have not located Yeoman, and are using a joint agency effort to find her.
Yeoman was last seen since about 11 p.m. last Thursday leaving a home about 10 miles from where the truck was found.
Authorities say the truck went down a levee and got stuck in the mud off. Investigators found one pair of footprints near the truck.
The Sutter County sheriff said Friday that several family members have received messages online. Family members said that they are working with police and believe that Aly is alive.
Police continue to investigate.
A Facebook group has been set up to help share leads and tips.
WLS-TV contributed to this report