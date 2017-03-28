Missing Chicago drum liner pulled from river

A body pulled from the Chicago River earlier this month was identified this week as a 22-year-old Chicago drum liner who was reported missing in February, friends and authorities confirmed.Julian Peavy, of the city's West Side, was a drum liner with the Exodus Drum and Bugle Corps for six years, his friend Andres Flowers said. He was last seen in January leaving practice and getting onto a train.Peavy was found in the river on March 3 in the 2800-block of South Eleanor in the Pilsen neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.