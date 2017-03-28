NEWS

Missing Chicago drum liner pulled from river

Julian Peavy

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A body pulled from the Chicago River earlier this month was identified this week as a 22-year-old Chicago drum liner who was reported missing in February, friends and authorities confirmed.

Julian Peavy, of the city's West Side, was a drum liner with the Exodus Drum and Bugle Corps for six years, his friend Andres Flowers said. He was last seen in January leaving practice and getting onto a train.

Peavy was found in the river on March 3 in the 2800-block of South Eleanor in the Pilsen neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personchicago riverChicagoPilsen
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
State Department darkens the briefing room again amid search for new spokesperson
30-pound wild turkey killed in crash with rental car in Indiana
2 shocked by power lines while trimming trees in Addison
More News
Top Stories
DePaul student shot as he tried to run from robbers in Lincoln Park
Mom of 2 young children found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Police: Homeowner's son kills 3 burglars with rifle
30-pound wild turkey killed in crash with rental car in Indiana
Merrionette Park burglary suspect caught in Evergreen Park
Woman trying to steal car attacks female driver in Park Ridge, police say
Childless couple gets ultimate surprise from friends' selfless act: twins
Show More
2 shocked by power lines while trimming trees in Addison
Couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, sheriff says
Chance the Rapper hiring intern
Wisconsin bill would allow hidden handguns without license
Otter released in forest preserve after chip implanted
More News
Photos
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
Stylist gives life-changing makeover to depressed woman
More Photos