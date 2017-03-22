NEWS

Missing Indianapolis woman, 83, found safe

Nettie Sims, 83 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 83-year-old Indianapolis woman who was reported missing after a friend drove her to Chicago and dropped her off on the South Side last week has been located, police said.

Nettie Sims was last seen on Friday when she was dropped off at a high-rise apartment at West 43rd and South Princeton in the Fuller Park neighborhood where a relative lives. She apparently did not enter the lobby or walked in and then backed out.

Police said Wednesday Sims was found safe. They did not release further details.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
