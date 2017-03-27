Missing Michigan man who boarded bus to Chicago located

A missing 19-year-old Michigan man who has autism and a mental illness who headed to Chicago has been located, a family friend said.
Derek Andree, who is prone to seizures if he doesn't take medication, is from Livonia, Mich., a suburb of Detroit.
His family said Andree was seen at the Detroit Greyhound station at 8 p.m. Saturday and headed to Grand Rapids, where he then took another Greyhound bus to Chicago, arriving at 5 a.m. Sunday.
A family friend said Monday morning that Andree was located and boarded a bus back to Detroit, where family were waiting to pick him up.
