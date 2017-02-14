MISSING GIRL

Missing teen, 14, last seen in Englewood

Tykesa Buggs (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police said a 14-year-old girl is missing after she was last seen in the Englewood neighborhood.

Tykesa Buggs was last seen near the 1000-block of West 57th Street on Feb. 6. She was seen wearing a blue ACE shirt-a school shirt-black pants and gray cloth boots.

Police describe her as about 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium brown complexion and burnt orange hair. She last made contact on Feb. 6.

Police said if anyone locates her, they should call 911 or Area South Special Victim's unit at 312-747-8380.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlEnglewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MISSING GIRL
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Gary
16-year-old girl missing from Little Village
Missing Aurora teen found safe
More missing girl
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: Woman carjacked in Naperville school parking lot
Man killed, toddler gravely injured in North Lawndale shooting
Chaffetz to investigate Mar-a-Lago issue but not Flynn's ties with Russia yet
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
More News
Top Stories
Man killed, toddler gravely injured in North Lawndale shooting
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
Girl, 11, shot in head on South Side dies, relative says
2 siblings killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
Dad, daughter killed after car splits in half in high-speed crash; witnesses report racing
Show More
CPS sues state over funding, says it violates students' rights
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
Burger King Israel offers 'Adults Meal' on Valentine's Day
Pedro Hernandez guilty in 1979 murder, kidnapping of 6-year-old in NYC
Man fatally struck in Des Plaines hit-and-run, police say
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
More Photos