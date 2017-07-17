A family is asking for help finding a 71-year-old West Virginia woman who has dementia.Deloris Arnold was last seen at 11:22 p.m. Thursday boarding a Greyhound bus at Chicago's Union Station.She was supposed to go to Indianapolis where she could get on an Amtrak train to West Virginia, but she never showed up.There is concern because Deloris does not have her medicine.Arnold is 5'3, 192 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. The bus made stops at 630 West Harrison Street and at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway befor heading to Indianapolis.