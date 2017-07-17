NEWS

Missing 71-year-old West Virginia woman with dementia last seen at Union Station

Deloris Arnold.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A family is asking for help finding a 71-year-old West Virginia woman who has dementia.

Deloris Arnold was last seen at 11:22 p.m. Thursday boarding a Greyhound bus at Chicago's Union Station.

She was supposed to go to Indianapolis where she could get on an Amtrak train to West Virginia, but she never showed up.

There is concern because Deloris does not have her medicine.

Arnold is 5'3, 192 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. The bus made stops at 630 West Harrison Street and at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway befor heading to Indianapolis.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing womanWest VirginiaChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
9-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
Secret Service dismisses Trump lawyer's claim about Russia meeting
Police to release new evidence in killing of 2 Delphi, Ind. girls
More News
Top Stories
Woman, 35, dies in jail cell in NW Indiana
Fox River continues to rise in Algonquin
9-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
Illinois pilot killed in Kansas plane crash
1 killed, 3 injured in Tri-State crash in Alsip
Australian woman in Minneapolis fatally shot by police after calling 911
$1 million in marijuana found in brand new Ford Fusions
Show More
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
Chicago man, 18, fatally shot in University Park
Ashley Madison's parent company makes $11 million hacking settlement
'Night of the Living Dead' creator George Romero dies at 77
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos