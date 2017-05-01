Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights

CAMDENTON, Mo. --Authorities are investigating the weekend death of a University of Iowa freshman who was found unresponsive in a lakeside resort motel in in central Missouri's Camden County.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 19-year-old Kamil Jackowski of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was found unconscious in the motel Sunday. He was later declared dead at a hospital, and an autopsy was planned.
Camden County sheriff's Lt. Arlyne Page has told our news partner the Daily Herald that Jackowski was attending a fraternity event.
Page says foul play is not suspected, but she would not elaborate.
The Daily Herald said Jackowski was in Missouri for a Sigma Chi fraternity formal, and that University of Iowa fraternity and sorority leaders announced Monday they are indefinitely banning alcohol from all official events.
The Iowa Chop House restaurant in Iowa City confirmed over Twitter on Monday that Jackowski was an employee.
Today, we were saddened to hear of the death of one of our employees, Kamil Jackowski. On behalf of ICH, our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/Rtbn0DeKoI— Iowa Chop House (@IowaChopHouse) May 1, 2017
"Our grief at this time is little compared to what his family must be feeling and our hearts and prayers go out to them. Kamil, you will always be a part of our team," restaurant founder John B. Burchert wrote.
Jackowski played football at Hersey, where he was a member of the Daily Herald's 2015 All-Area team for his work on both offense and defense. An online petition launched Monday asks Hersey to retire Jackowski's jersey number 1.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.