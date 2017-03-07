HEROIN

Mom arrested after 6-year-old found with heroin at school

File image of needle and drugs. (Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
WHITESTONE, Queens --
A New York City mother was arrested on Monday after her 6-year-old son was found with heroin in his book bag at school.

Police say that 36-year-old Leah Pagano of Queens is responsible for sending her son to P.S. 209 in Whitestone with a box that contained eight glassine envelopes of heroin, as well as two straws and three pills.

The boy revealed the drug box to a school aide shortly after he arrived, which was mistakenly packed inside his book bag, according to Pagano.

"I am the only one who prepares my son's school bag and lunch," said Pagano in court documents. "I could not find my box with heroin inside. I was not sure if it was in his school bag and went to sleep. I can not believe I did this."

Pagano is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released without bail on her own recognizance and is due back in court on April 25.
Related Topics:
newsheroinmother chargedchild endangermentqueens newsnew york cityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEROIN
DASHCAM VIDEO: Police respond to parents who overdosed in front of kids
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
15 men arrested in heroin drug ring, 6 still wanted
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
More heroin
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 4 dead, 35 injured
Police: Man raped, beat woman for 2 weeks for losing purse
More News
Top Stories
Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 4 dead, 35 injured
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
HS student in videotaped altercation says he couldn't take it anymore
Blind dog found alive after 7 nights in wilderness
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
Police: Man raped, beat woman for 2 weeks for losing purse
Students participate in tornado drill for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Show More
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
Man celebrates 110th birthday with 106-year-old wife
Indiana police: Woman died trying to save missing dog who drowned
WikiLeaks publishes CIA trove alleging wide scale hacking
Waukegan Bank of America robbed, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
More Photos