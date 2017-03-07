Mom arrested after 6-year-old found with heroin at school

A New York City mother was arrested on Monday after her 6-year-old son was found with heroin in his book bag at school.Police say that 36-year-old Leah Pagano of Queens is responsible for sending her son to P.S. 209 in Whitestone with a box that contained eight glassine envelopes of heroin, as well as two straws and three pills.The boy revealed the drug box to a school aide shortly after he arrived, which was mistakenly packed inside his book bag, according to Pagano."I am the only one who prepares my son's school bag and lunch," said Pagano in court documents. "I could not find my box with heroin inside. I was not sure if it was in his school bag and went to sleep. I can not believe I did this."Pagano is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.She was released without bail on her own recognizance and is due back in court on April 25.