NEWS

Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during domestic dispute

KEANSBURG, New Jersey --
A mother from New Jersey is facing charges after police say she threw her 6-month-old son at his father during a domestic dispute.

Officers responded to the home on Briarwood Avenue in Keansburg just after noon Thursday for a report of a 5-year-old girl who had sustained a hot water burn to her face.

The child reportedly sustained the injury after bumping into a stove and causing hot water on top of the stove to splash onto her face. She was transported to Bayshore Hospital for further treatment.

But while at the scene, officers learned of an unrelated argument between the victim's parents that had occurred at the residence.

As a result of an on-scene investigation, it was discovered that 32-year-old Nicole Robbolino had thrown a child safety seat containing her son at her boyfriend.

As a result of being thrown, the child sustained a minor head injury that was evaluated by Keansburg EMS.

Robbolino was arrested and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Related Topics:
newschild endangermentchild injuredu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
2 Teens Arrested After Planning Middle School Mass Shooting
Trump, Mexico's President Speak by Phone
Seasonal Flu Reaches Epidemic Levels in US
President Trump: 'Very Early' To Talk About Lifting Sanctions Against Russia
More News
Top Stories
CPD supt. falls ill at press conference for new technology
Elmhurst bridal shop owners vow to help customers after devastating fire
Child's birth from stolen sperm sets off tangled legal battle
Adults passed out from alleged drug OD with 2 kids in backseat
Chicago Cubs fans meet former catcher David Ross
Chicago rapper Chief Keef questioned in LA home invasion, robbery, reports say
Patient wants answers after he says hospital lost his leg
Show More
Couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Rauner: Motion to stop state employee paychecks is 'disappointing'
Man, 64, fatally struck in Avondale
SoxFest underway at Chicago Hilton this weekend
Chinese Lunar New Year feast begins with drums, dumplings
More News
Photos
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More Photos