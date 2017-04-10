Mom gets jail sentence in texting crash that killed her daughter

A New Jersey mother who authorities say was texting and driving when she caused a crash that killed her young daughter will have to serve a jail sentence.Authorities say Kristen Conner recently received a 200-day term and four years of probation for the July 2014 crash that killed 11-year-old Morgan Avery Ferguson.The Lower Township woman, who is also known as Kristen Williams, was driving a pickup truck on Route 47 in Middle Township when she crashed into a utility pole. Her daughter was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.----------