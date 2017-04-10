  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Mom gets jail sentence in texting crash that killed her daughter

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
A New Jersey mother who authorities say was texting and driving when she caused a crash that killed her young daughter will have to serve a jail sentence.

Authorities say Kristen Conner recently received a 200-day term and four years of probation for the July 2014 crash that killed 11-year-old Morgan Avery Ferguson.

The Lower Township woman, who is also known as Kristen Williams, was driving a pickup truck on Route 47 in Middle Township when she crashed into a utility pole. Her daughter was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

----------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo

Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsaccidentcrashtexting while drivingtextingmother chargedu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: At least 4 shot at elementary school in San Bernardino
Judge shot to death in Chicago, manhunt on for suspect
Wife: Arrested alleged Russian hacker 'linked to Trump's election win'
Man charged after pursuit in stolen SUV in Lake Forest
More News
Top Stories
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overbooked flight
Northwestern rower missing; recovery effort underway in Lincolnwood
Police: At least 4 shot at elementary school in San Bernardino
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman found shot to death outside her Thornton Township home
Wife: Arrested alleged Russian hacker 'linked to Trump's election win'
Show More
Trump tax for Mar-a-Lago?
Man found dead inside CPD lockup in Grand Crossing
Mom accused of trying to sell baby said she had done it before, agent testifies
Cubs to raise championship banner at Wrigley opener
Man charged after pursuit in stolen SUV in Lake Forest
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos