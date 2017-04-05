NEWS

Mom leads fight to force insurers to cover PANDAS treatment

EMBED </>More News Videos

One mother is on a quest to have treatment for her child's very rare medical condition covered by insurance. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One mother is on a quest to have treatment for her child's very rare medical condition covered by insurance.

A bill is being introduced in Springfield this week that would help people who need treatment for a little-known auto-immune disease known as PANDAS.

It is an almost unimaginable nightmare for a parent. One day your child is healthy and acting normal; the next he or she is screaming out in pain, almost unable to communicate. It turns out in some cases it's caused by the autoimmune disease that goes by the acronym PANDAS. And once it's diagnosed, insurance companies don't cover what many doctors say is the most effective treatment.

Charlie Drury, 12, plays center on his school basketball team. He loves sports and science and lots of other normal activities for a kid his age. It's hard to imagine, but a few years ago he couldn't stand to be touched or go near water. He was nearly unable to communicate. It happened suddenly - right after he developed strep throat.

"He spent the entire day - from the minute he woke up to the minute he went to sleep - screaming in pain that his brain was on fire," said Kate Drury, his mother.

His mother had no idea at the time, but Charlie was suffering from autoimmune disease known as PANDAS, basically a severe inflammation of the brain. A local filmmaker shot this documentary featuring some patients suffering from it several years ago. It's relatively rare and often misdiagnosed.

"She actually told me to put him in an institution," his mother said.

The doctor suggested a treatment called intravenous immune globulin. It made an immediate difference and his mother says Charlie started to return to normal.

"I don't notice anything as severe as how it was, so I'm a lot better," Charlie said.

The treatment was expensive - $12,000 - and insurance covered none of it. Family members had a fundraiser to cover the costs.

Now, they are trying to save other families from going through that with a bill in the state legislature that would force insurance companies to pay for the treatment.

"We're trying to get the word out about it as well as make sure that these treatments are paid for by these insurance company," said State Rep. Deb Conroy (D-46th District).

Wendy Nawara has three children who have suffered from PANDAS.

"To get my kids treated, it was a financial nightmare," Nawara said.

Nawara started a support group for parents of children with PANDAS.

Some insurance companies have told parents they reject the treatment because they say it's experimental. The bill is up for its first reading on the floor of the House Thursday.
Related Topics:
newshealthinsurancelawsSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Border wall 'unlikely' to stretch 'from sea to shining sea': DHS head
Death toll in Syrian chemical attack rises to 72
South Shore quadruple murder possibly revenge for father's death, police say
More News
Top Stories
South Shore quadruple murder possibly revenge for father's death, police say
Rain mixed with snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
VIDEO: Gator mom leads 16 babies on parade
Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids
Quadruplet brothers accepted at Ivy League universities
Show More
Musician 'mortified,' kicked off flight after buying seat for cello
'Angel' helps struggling amputee, returns to build ramp
New 24-year-old Evanston clerk arrested while collecting signatures
VIDEO: Guardians sought after possible abduction attempt in Dunkin Donuts
CPS proposal requires grads to show post-high school plans
More News
Top Video
New 24-year-old Evanston clerk arrested while collecting signatures
CPS proposal requires grads to show post-high school plans
CPS, 1871 partnership trains youth entrepreneurs
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
More Video