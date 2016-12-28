Momence bank robbery suspect sought

Investigators asked for the public's help to find the person who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in Kankakee County.The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office said the Municipal Bank, located at 228 north Dixie Highway in Momence, Ill., was robbed just before 11:05 a.m.Surveillance video shows the suspect was an African American man in his late 20s or early 30s, about 6 ft. tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded coat, a black ski mask, black glasses and white cloth gloves.He walked up to a teller, took an undisclosed amount of money, walked out of a bank and ran north through an alley.Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information pertinent to the investigation should call the Momence Police Department at 815-472-2021 or CrimeStoppers 815-932-7463.