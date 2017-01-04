More than 100 injured in NY commuter train derailment

NOW: Train Derailment @ the @LIRR Atlantic Terminal / F'bush Ave. Rescue Units on the scene. Minor injuries. Expect traffic/train delays pic.twitter.com/BemGpDzAEh — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 4, 2017

Gov Cuomo on scene of this morning's LIRR accident pic.twitter.com/r2KK1QytWC — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) January 4, 2017

A Long Island Rail Road train crashed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal, leaving dozens injured.There are 103 people with reported injuries. According to the New York City Fire Department, none of the injuries is life threatening. The worst injury is a broken leg.According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the fire department reports that patients are being triaged with minor injuries. They are characterized as "walking wounded."Sources told Eyewitness News that preliminary information is that the train was going too fast as it entered the station and struck the bumper at the end of the track.One witness also said the LIRR train failed to come to a complete stop on Track 6 at the Brooklyn station. Other witnesses reported hearing a loud boom.As the train approached the end of station, witnesses said, and they slammed against something, many began to panic, and started screaming and crying."Typically, when you're coming into Atlantic Terminal, the train goes very slow. Today, I was saying to myself as we were coming in, it was going faster than usual," said one witness. "And before you knew it, the impact and people were, like, flying ..."One described the aftermath as "total pandemonium," with some people falling forward and others falling on top of each other, they said.An estimated 600 people were on the train when the crash occurred. Passengers were moved to the street level after the wreck.Tracks 5 and 6 are out of service for the investigation. The LIRR said there will be residual delays for trains en route to Atlantic Terminal.The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is responding to the scene. The injured were taken to Brooklyn Hospital Center, Methodist hospital and Kings County hospital.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrived to survey the damage and plans to hold a news conference with MTA officials.Cuomo said in comparison with the train derailment in Hoboken, this crash is not as severe. He called it a "relatively minor accident."He said it is unclear what happened to the operator, and promised a full investigation.