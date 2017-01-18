A woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her 5-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself Tuesday night in their home on Chicago's West Side.Larrinita Starks, 22, was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor child endangerment, police said Wednesday.Starks' daughter was inside their home in the 3700-block of West Ferdinand Street in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood when she shot herself in the stomach around 8 p.m. Jadari Perry, who lives next door, hear the gunshot."I was doing my homework. I went outside to see where it came from," Perry said.He said he did not see an ambulance show up right away. That's because a family member drove her to Rush University Medical Center. She was transferred to Stroger Hospital, she is listed in serious condition.Investigators want to know how the 5-year-old girl was able to get her hands on a gun. Sources said she found it in her mother's purse while riding in a car.ABC7 Eyewitness News asked a woman leaving the address Wednesday what had happened, but she said she did not comment.Lew Porter, who also lives nearby, does not own a gun and does not think anyone with children should have one in their home."Guns are not nice. They should never be left around kids," Porter said.Hundreds of children die in accidental shootings each year. According to numerous sources, 265 kids were involved in accidental shootings in 2015. More than 150 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year.The shooting remains under investigation. Starks is due in court on March 16.