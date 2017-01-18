  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Obama's last news conference from the White House - 1:15 p.m.
CHICAGO SHOOTING

Mother charged after girl, 5, accidentally shoots herself on West Side
EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her 5-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself Tuesday night in their home on Chicago's West Side. (Chicago Police Department)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her 5-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself Tuesday night in their home on Chicago's West Side.

Larrinita Starks, 22, was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor child endangerment, police said Wednesday.

Starks' daughter was inside their home in the 3700-block of West Ferdinand Street in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood when she shot herself in the stomach around 8 p.m. Jadari Perry, who lives next door, hear the gunshot.

"I was doing my homework. I went outside to see where it came from," Perry said.

He said he did not see an ambulance show up right away. That's because a family member drove her to Rush University Medical Center. She was transferred to Stroger Hospital, she is listed in serious condition.

Investigators want to know how the 5-year-old girl was able to get her hands on a gun. Sources said she found it in her mother's purse while riding in a car.

ABC7 Eyewitness News asked a woman leaving the address Wednesday what had happened, but she said she did not comment.

Lew Porter, who also lives nearby, does not own a gun and does not think anyone with children should have one in their home.

"Guns are not nice. They should never be left around kids," Porter said.

Hundreds of children die in accidental shootings each year. According to numerous sources, 265 kids were involved in accidental shootings in 2015. More than 150 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year.

The shooting remains under investigation. Starks is due in court on March 16.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchild shotaccidental shootingchild injuredChicagoEast Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO SHOOTING
IPRA releases video of deadly Chicago police shooting
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Subway shop in Chatham
Brighton Park parents demand help after shootings near schools
1 killed in shooting outside Ukrainian Village hot dog shop
More chicago shooting
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out: 'She will always be my mom'
H&R Block employee pistol-whipped by robber, police say
Spokesman: George H.W. Bush admitted to ICU, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Nikki Haley: 'United Nations Could Benefit From a Fresh Set of Eyes'
More News
Top Stories
Back-to-back shootings shake Mexico's tourism jewels
New photos show severity of machete attack that left woman with 46 cuts on head
Woman dies after silicone injection
Spokesman: George H.W. Bush admitted to ICU, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized
H&R Block employee pistol-whipped by robber, police say
Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out: 'She will always be my mom'
Cat found shot with arrow through body
Show More
Aldermen want $17M in unclaimed property tax rebates to help stop violence
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Subway shop in Chatham
5th grader creates 'kill list' of fellow students; parents sign expulsion petition
Rolling Meadows resident sexually assaulted by man with knife, police say
IPRA releases video of deadly Chicago police shooting
More News
Top Video
Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out: 'She will always be my mom'
Firefighter falls 20 feet while battling Austin blaze
Aurora brothers welcome 1st children on same day
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video