NEWS

Mother of Waukegan man fatally shot by St. Paul police speaks out

WAUKEGAN, Ill. --
The mother of a Chicago-area man who has been fatally shot by St. Paul, Minnesota, police says her son didn't deserve to die.

Kim Handy Jones told the Lake County News-Sun that her son, Cordale Quinn Handy, moved to St. Paul about eight months ago to get away from his troubled history in Lake County and start a new life. She said he was working at the Salvation Army.

St. Paul police shot and killed the 29-year-old man early Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call. The Ramsey County medical examiner says Handy died of multiple gunshot wounds.

"He didn't deserve to die," Jones said. "I don't think no child deserves to die in that manner. I just don't believe that in my heart. There's other places that you could shoot people and not kill them; not that shooting is right."

Lake County court records show Handy was convicted of resisting or obstructing a police officer in 2006 and 2007, as well as possession of a controlled substance and theft of less than $300 in 2005.

"He paid his dues to society," Jones said. "Now, he's paying with his life? For what? For what?"

Jones said her son's troubles with the law didn't make him a bad person.

"My son was . the type of man who, if he saw someone out in the street who didn't have a shirt, he'd take it off his back and he'd give it to him," Jones said. "He was a fun-loving person. He loved to joke. He loved to laugh. He loved his family. He was just an all-around guy. People that knew him, loved him."
Related Topics:
newspolice-involved shootingWaukeganMinnesota
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump tells Merkel: 'We have something in common' in nod to wiretap claim
Parents charged in accidental shooting of boy, 3, in Englewood
Accused White House fence jumper was on grounds for 16 minutes: Secret Service
More News
Top Stories
Armed robbery in Hinsdale jewelry store caught on camera
3 killed in La Porte County semi crash
Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
Munster High School student stuck, pinned by school bus
Parents charged in accidental shooting of boy, 3, in Englewood
Unpaid 2016 property tax bills to be sold on April 3rd
Trader Joe's burritos recalled for possible plastic pieces in product
Show More
Attorneys for 'El Chapo' fight his pre-trial solitary confinement
Spirit Airlines pilot and wife found dead in Ohio home
Family of mom who allegedly abandoned child at supermarket speaks out
Local Meals on Wheels organization reacts to Trump budget cuts
Metra: Dead body found near Ravenswood UP North station
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos