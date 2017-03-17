WAUKEGAN, Ill. --The mother of a Chicago-area man who has been fatally shot by St. Paul, Minnesota, police says her son didn't deserve to die.
Kim Handy Jones told the Lake County News-Sun that her son, Cordale Quinn Handy, moved to St. Paul about eight months ago to get away from his troubled history in Lake County and start a new life. She said he was working at the Salvation Army.
St. Paul police shot and killed the 29-year-old man early Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call. The Ramsey County medical examiner says Handy died of multiple gunshot wounds.
"He didn't deserve to die," Jones said. "I don't think no child deserves to die in that manner. I just don't believe that in my heart. There's other places that you could shoot people and not kill them; not that shooting is right."
Lake County court records show Handy was convicted of resisting or obstructing a police officer in 2006 and 2007, as well as possession of a controlled substance and theft of less than $300 in 2005.
"He paid his dues to society," Jones said. "Now, he's paying with his life? For what? For what?"
Jones said her son's troubles with the law didn't make him a bad person.
"My son was . the type of man who, if he saw someone out in the street who didn't have a shirt, he'd take it off his back and he'd give it to him," Jones said. "He was a fun-loving person. He loved to joke. He loved to laugh. He loved his family. He was just an all-around guy. People that knew him, loved him."