Mother, son followed 28 miles from casino, violently robbed

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --A suburban mother and son were followed home and violently robbed in west suburban Brookfield after spending several hours at a casino in Hammond, Ind.
Police said the 71-year-old mother and her 45-year-old son were followed 28 miles from the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond to a residential block in Brookfield before being ambushed by two men at their home early Monday morning.
"They were beaten over the head, both of them, knocked to the ground. While they were on the ground, they were hit some more. He attempted to get up and defend his mom and was knocked down again," said Brookfield Police Chief James Episcopo.
The two robbers, wearing masks and hoodies, demanded money specifically from the casino. The son told police he handed over more than $600 dollars.
"My stomach was just turning," said Stan Skarbek, the victim's neighbor. "It's just terrible. Just got to be more vigilant I guess."
Police said they are working to gather surveillance video from the Horseshoe. In the meantime, police are suggesting those visiting casinos be cautious.
"If you're carrying cash, be extra aware of your surroundings," said Episcopo.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by neighbors to help offset the victims' losses. The pair were not robbed of casino winnings, they actually lost money at the casino, and what was stolen was the remaining money they had cashed out.