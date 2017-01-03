  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NEWS

Mother, son followed 28 miles from casino, violently robbed
EMBED </>More News Videos

A suburban mother and son were followed home and violently robbed in west suburban Brookfield after spending several hours at a casino in Hammond, Ind.

By
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A suburban mother and son were followed home and violently robbed in west suburban Brookfield after spending several hours at a casino in Hammond, Ind.

Police said the 71-year-old mother and her 45-year-old son were followed 28 miles from the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond to a residential block in Brookfield before being ambushed by two men at their home early Monday morning.

"They were beaten over the head, both of them, knocked to the ground. While they were on the ground, they were hit some more. He attempted to get up and defend his mom and was knocked down again," said Brookfield Police Chief James Episcopo.

The two robbers, wearing masks and hoodies, demanded money specifically from the casino. The son told police he handed over more than $600 dollars.

"My stomach was just turning," said Stan Skarbek, the victim's neighbor. "It's just terrible. Just got to be more vigilant I guess."

Police said they are working to gather surveillance video from the Horseshoe. In the meantime, police are suggesting those visiting casinos be cautious.

"If you're carrying cash, be extra aware of your surroundings," said Episcopo.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by neighbors to help offset the victims' losses. The pair were not robbed of casino winnings, they actually lost money at the casino, and what was stolen was the remaining money they had cashed out.
Related Topics:
newsrobberyBrookfieldHammond
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
NAACP President, Members Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
Deputy fatally shot teen during DuPage County domestic call
Trump Casts Doubt Over 'So-Called' Russian Hacking
More News
Top Stories
2 16-year-old boys killed, woman injured in West Side shooting
Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Deputy fatally shot teen during DuPage County domestic call
Monique Davis, longtime Chicago state representative, retires
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
WATCH LIVE: Florida eagle cam shows mom feeding baby
Walmart to shutter Chicago store in West Loop
Show More
Body found in search for missing 6-year-old Colorado boy
Woman battling cancer gives birth to quadruplets
Off-duty CPD officer who fatally shot man relieved of police duties
Carrie Fisher's sisters open up about her final moments
Robber bound, fondled woman in Bucktown home invasion, police say
More News
Top Video
Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar to run for governor in 2018
2 16-year-old boys killed, woman injured in West Side shooting
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video