Investigators will leave no stone unturned in Cook County judge's murder, alderman says

Chicago detectives questioned a person who may have information on who killed a Cook County judge on the city's South Side. (WLS)

Investigators looked into all leads as far as motive in the shooting death of a Cook County judge on Chicago's South Side, according to Alderman Anthony Beale (9th Ward).

Judge Raymond Myles was shot early Monday morning outside his home in the 9400-block of South Forest Avenue in the city's West Chesterfield neighborhood.

He was leaving with his 52-year-old girlfriend when she encountered an armed man. She was shot in the leg. Her condition was stable Wednesday.

The judge confronted the gunman and was shot four times and killed. The shooter ran away and may have gotten into a getaway car nearby.

Police initially said they believed the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery. But Beale said authorities have kept their search open.

"We are looking at all options and all avenues. We are not going to leave any stone unturned until we find this person, catch him, put him behind bars," Beale said. "They are looking at everything. You don't want to narrow your search when looking at a high- profile case like this. You want to make sure you look at everything and don't leave anything out."

Police said they are questioning a person of interest in the case. No one is under arrest.

The FBI is now involved in the case and has offered a $25,000 reward for information that could lead police to an arrest.

Myles was known as a judge who was tough, but fair. He was involved in a number of high profile cases in Cook County, including the bond hearing for William Balfour, the brother-in-law of singer Jennifer Hudson. Balfour was convicted of killing three of her family members.
