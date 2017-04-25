NEWS

Motorcycle driver critically hurt in Aurora crash with SUV

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
A motorcycle driver was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash in southwest suburban Aurora.

The motorcycle and an SUV collided around 5:40 a.m. near Ogden Avenue and South Commons Drive, City of Aurora Media Relations Manager Dan Ferrelli said.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 7:15 a.m. The SUV was on its roof and the motorcycle was on its side.

The man driving the motorcycle was in critical condition, Ferrelli said. The woman behind the wheel of the SUV was not hurt.

Drivers should avoid the area until the crash investigation is complete.
Related Topics:
newsmotorcycle accidentcrashAurora
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
New Secret Service director to be named
Woodstock police search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Spain arrests 9 in probe of Brussels attacks
More News
Top Stories
Possible hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Hanover Park, police say
Man shares torture attack survival story
Firefighter hurt in Lincoln Park blaze
Ivanka Trump in Berlin to talk women's economic empowerment
Woodstock police search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Airport police records, recordings show United passenger as 'aggressive,' 'combative'
Proposed Willowbrook gun range with bar faces opposition at meeting
Show More
Police: Woman attacked on Illinois Prairie Path
Police alert CTA Red and Orange Line riders of robberies
Erin Moran autopsy reveals likely cause of death
Former President Obama speaks at U of C
Missing 24-year-old Elmhurst man found dead in quarry
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos