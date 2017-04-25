A motorcycle driver was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash in southwest suburban Aurora.The motorcycle and an SUV collided around 5:40 a.m. near Ogden Avenue and South Commons Drive, City of Aurora Media Relations Manager Dan Ferrelli said.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 7:15 a.m. The SUV was on its roof and the motorcycle was on its side.The man driving the motorcycle was in critical condition, Ferrelli said. The woman behind the wheel of the SUV was not hurt.Drivers should avoid the area until the crash investigation is complete.