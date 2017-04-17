  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Cleveland police update search for Facebook murder suspect... shortly
NEWS

Motorcycle driver killed in Batavia crash ID'd

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) --
A motorcycle driver killed in a crash while being chased by Batavia police Saturday had been identified, police said Monday.

Joseph Graves, 31, of Batavia was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed and a Batavia police squad car attempted to make a traffic stop on Wind Energy Pass at Kirk Road at about 5:25 p.m., police said.

Police said Graves failed to stop at a stop sign at Wind Energy Pass and Wagner Road and continued west to the 1200-block of Wind Energy Pass where it struck the rear of a passenger vehicle backing into the street from a private driveway.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in critical condition. The driver of the car was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff's Department and Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.
