DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --A suspect in a murder in Evergreen Park is dead after a shootout with police on a Metra train in north suburban Deerfield Friday night, officials said.
Agents with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force located a suspect on the train at the Lake Cook Road Station at about 10:30 p.m., officials said.
The suspect was in a seat on the first floor of the train and went upstairs after being approached by agents, police said. A struggle ensued and the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the agents, who retreated and fired back, police said.
"The train stopped. I saw people walking through the train car. I went back upstairs where I was sitting and then I heard some gunshots and the conductor was yelling at us to sit tight...I looked outside and I saw a female cop firing her gun. The train conductor opened the door and told us, 'get off the train,'" Metra passenger Brian Johnson said.
Police said the suspect was killed after the shootout. Two agents were hospitalized for minor injuries and have been released.
The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force said the person was a suspect in a murder in Evergreen Park on Thursday.
Police said 34-year-old David Murrell was shot dead inside an SUV in the parking lot of a Walgreens in the 8700-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
A Metra spokesperson said Metra police were not involved in the shooting and that no Metra employees or passengers were hurt.
The outbound Milwaukee District North Line train had 40 people on it at the time of the shooting, officials said.