Suspect in Evergreen Park murder shot on Metra train in Deerfield

Officials said a person on a Metra train in Deerfield Friday night. (Network Video)

Laura Podesta
DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A suspect in a murder in Evergreen Park was shot by police on a Metra train in north suburban Deerfield Friday night, officials said.

Agents with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force chased a suspect onto the train at the Lake Cook Road Station at about 10:30 p.m. and then one or more of those agents opened fire, a Metra spokesperson said.

At least one person was shot and their condition is not known. Eyewitnesses told ABC7 that as many as three people were taken away by ambulance, but officials said only one person was shot.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force said the person was a suspect in a murder in Evergreen Park on Thursday.

Police said 34-year-old David Murrell was shot dead inside an SUV in the parking lot of a Walgreens in the 8700-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

A Metra spokesperson said Metra police were not involved in the shooting and that no Metra employees or passengers were hurt.

The outbound Milwaukee District North Line train had 40 people on it at the time of the shooting, officials said. The train remained at the scene Saturday morning.
