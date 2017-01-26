NEWS

Naperville annexation battle continues

NAPERVILLE (WLS) --
The Naperville annexation question may not make it onto the ballot this spring.

The people behind the proposal for Naperville to annex the neighboring communities of Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge have not come forward.

However their attorney sent someone to court on Thursday to ask for a continuance.

The judge granted the request and pushed the hearing to February 8.

The Daily Herald reports that is two weeks after all ballot questions are supposed to be finalized.

Thursday was the last day for circuit court clear and local election officials to certify any binding public questions or advisory referenda to the election authority.

The mayors of those communities are against the proposal.
Related Topics:
newsballot measureNaperville
