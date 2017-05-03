NEWS

Naperville mom hailed as hero in UT Austin attack

EMBED </>More News Videos

A mother from west suburban Naperville is being hailed as a hero after she risked her life to help a victim of Monday's deadly stabbing rampage at a Texas University. (WLS)

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A mother from west suburban Naperville is being hailed as a hero after she risked her life to help a victim of Monday's deadly stabbing rampage at a Texas University.

"People were running, running, running all over and I was like, 'What's going on, who's hurt?'" Leona Di Amore said.

While visiting her daughter in Austin, Texas, a violent scene erupted on campus. Police scrambled to respond to reports of a man with a knife stabbing students.

"People are screaming and running, so I turned around to my daughter and said stay in the building, do not leave," she said.

As people ran for their lives, she left her daughter's side and ran straight for the chaos.

"I did run, and when you're military trained and you're a first responder and things are going down, people need help," she said.

Now a chiropractor in Naperville, the former U.S. Navy medic found a student suffering from a brutal wound. In a photo taken moments after the attack, you can see Di Amore staying at his side.

"And I was like, 'What happened, what happened?' and he said 'I've been stabbed,' " she said. "I wanted to keep him calm.

Police arrested Kendrex White and said he killed one student and injured three officers, including the young man Di Amore likely saved.

"I was meant to be there for him that day, there's no doubt in my mind," she said.

Di Amore said the wound was so severe she could see his spine, and believes he would have died within minutes had she not helped. She said she's spoken to the boy she helped today, that he is recovering, and she hopes to meet him and his family in Texas.
Related Topics:
newsherostabbingattacku.s. & worldNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
The Andrew Cunanan Murders, 20 years later
PHOTOS: Renderings of Obama Presidential Center released
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards released from hospital
More News
Top Stories
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards released from hospital
Sanctuary euthanizes all animals after request denied
VIDEO: Teacher knocked out during fight at school
'Not today': Woman fights off intruder with bat
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
What you need to know about Google Docs phishing scam
Body of serial killer linked to 1893 Chicago World's Fair murders exhumed
Show More
PHOTOS: Renderings of Obama Presidential Center released
3 charged after missing Ind. girl found in Ohio
Illinois gubernatorial candidates already spending big money
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
Single mom unknowingly moves into snake-infested home
More News
Top Video
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
Balmoral Park to reopen with equestrian show jumping this summer
Illinois gubernatorial candidates already spending big money
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video