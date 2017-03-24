Naperville police investigate second carjacking in 2 months

Police are investigating a carjacking that happened in west suburban Naperville Friday morning.A 40-year-old Mundelein man was stopped at the BP gas station in the 1900-block of Brookdale Road around 4:58 a.m. when a passenger in a Dodge Durango jumped out of the vehicle and demanded the man's silver Lexus at gunpoint. The Lexus' license plate is ES300H.The suspect then fled the scene with the victim's car, which was last seen traveling north on Route 59, police said. The suspect is described as about 20 years old, 5'10", 200 pounds and dressed in all black.The victim was not injured.Investigators said targeting luxury vehicles seems to be the latest trend. This is Naperville's second carjacking in the past two months."It's happening everywhere, crime happening in inner city, you never know what to expect these days, you've got to be careful," said Kenyona Hamilton.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department as(630) 420-6666.