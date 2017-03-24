NEWS

Naperville police investigating carjacking

NAPERVILLE (WLS) --
Police in west suburban Naperville are investigating after a man was carjacked Friday morning, police said.

After being called to a gas station in the 1900-block of Brookdale Road for a report of an armed robbery at about 4:58 a.m., police located the victim, a 40-year-old man from Mundelein.

The victim told police that a male suspect approached him, pointed his handgun at him and demanded his vehicle, a silver 2013 Lexus with license plate ES300H. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim's car, which was last seen traveling north on Route 59, police said.

The victim was not injured, police said. The suspect is described as about 20 years old, 5'10", 200 pounds and dressed in all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department as(630) 420-6666.
