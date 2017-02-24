  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Naperville police say note left by man in tuxedo was a hoax

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Twelve days ago, a man in a tuxedo wrote a note at a Naperville gas station that said his wallet was stolen by someone who had a weapon. He then got into a black SUV.

Wednesday night, Naperville police said that was a hoax.

A police spokesperson said the man in the tuxedo was pulling a prank. Police said they were able to speak to him on Thursday.

At 3 a.m. Feb. 12, the man in the tuxedo, who appeared to be in his 30s, entered the BP Amoco Gas Station at 901 N. Washington St. in Naperville, police said.

He purchased cigarettes and, on the back of the receipt, wrote that someone had taken his wallet and that they had a weapon.

The man in the tuxedo then left the store and got into what appeared to be a luxury SUV, which police described as possibly an older model BMW X5 or X6.
Related Topics:
newsmissing manrobberygas stationNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Naperville police looking for man in tuxedo, possibly victim of crime
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Woman missing from Streator found safe
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
More News
Top Stories
Woman missing from Streator found safe
2 more charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
CPD: 81 arrests made in overnight raids
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
White House blocks news organizations from press briefing
Police: 66 marijuana plants found in Carpentersville home
Family members call for justice after fatal shooting of young couple
Show More
South side woman wins $5,000 a week for life
Illinois toll booths replacing coin buckets
Gary Mayor counts progress "one step at a time"
St. Ben's to end high school enrollment
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos