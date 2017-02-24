Naperville police say note left by man in tuxedo was a hoax

Twelve days ago, a man in a tuxedo wrote a note at a Naperville gas station that said his wallet was stolen by someone who had a weapon. He then got into a black SUV.Wednesday night, Naperville police said that was a hoax.A police spokesperson said the man in the tuxedo was pulling a prank. Police said they were able to speak to him on Thursday.At 3 a.m. Feb. 12, the man in the tuxedo, who appeared to be in his 30s, entered the BP Amoco Gas Station at 901 N. Washington St. in Naperville, police said.He purchased cigarettes and, on the back of the receipt, wrote that someone had taken his wallet and that they had a weapon.The man in the tuxedo then left the store and got into what appeared to be a luxury SUV, which police described as possibly an older model BMW X5 or X6.