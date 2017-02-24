NEWS

Naperville police say they know who man in tuxedo is, not victim of crime

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Twelve days ago, a man in a tuxedo wrote a note at a Naperville gas station that said his wallet was stolen by someone who had a weapon. He then got into a black SUV.

On Wednesday, Naperville police asked for the public's help to identify the man in an attempt to check on his well-being. Surveillance video of the man and the SUV were released.

At 3 a.m. Feb. 12, the man in the tuxedo, who appeared to be in his 30s, entered the BP Amoco Gas Station at 901 N. Washington St. in Naperville, police said.

He purchased cigarettes and, on the back of the receipt, wrote that someone had taken his wallet and that they had a weapon.

The man in the tuxedo then left the store and got into what appeared to be a luxury SUV, which police described as possibly an older model BMW X5 or X6.

Police said Thursday believe they have identified the man but still haven't spoken to him.

They do not believe he is a victim of foul play.
Related Topics:
newsmissing manrobberygas stationNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Naperville police looking for man in tuxedo, possibly victim of crime
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
President Trump reiterates call for US nuclear supremacy
SWAT officers suspended after missing 2 suspects in post-standoff sweep
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
More News
Top Stories
Amtrak computer glitch ties up Metra trains at Union Station
SWAT officers suspended after missing 2 suspects in post-standoff sweep
Chicago Weather: Lightning strikes Ravenswood Manor house, hail pelts area
Baby killed, pregnant woman, 20-year-old man fatally shot ID'd
Counterfeit cuisine? How food fraud can get into your kitchen
Police digging in Joliet, searching for woman missing since 1990
Families with undocumented parents fear deportation
Show More
Phishing scheme could compromise your Amazon account
Baby saved after mother fatally shot in 2016 dies
White House: Feds will step up marijuana law enforcement
Loyola University suspends fraternity after allegations of hazing
2 children, 2 adults critically injured in car crash
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos