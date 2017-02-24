Twelve days ago, a man in a tuxedo wrote a note at a Naperville gas station that said his wallet was stolen by someone who had a weapon. He then got into a black SUV.On Wednesday, Naperville police asked for the public's help to identify the man in an attempt to check on his well-being. Surveillance video of the man and the SUV were released.At 3 a.m. Feb. 12, the man in the tuxedo, who appeared to be in his 30s, entered the BP Amoco Gas Station at 901 N. Washington St. in Naperville, police said.He purchased cigarettes and, on the back of the receipt, wrote that someone had taken his wallet and that they had a weapon.The man in the tuxedo then left the store and got into what appeared to be a luxury SUV, which police described as possibly an older model BMW X5 or X6.Police said Thursday believe they have identified the man but still haven't spoken to him.They do not believe he is a victim of foul play.