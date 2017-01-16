  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NASA announces last man to walk on moon has died

Retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan has died at age 82, the space agency has announced.

Cernan, commander of Apollo 17 in December 1972, was the 11th person to walk on the moon, and the last one.
Forty-seven years ago, all eyes were glued to the black and white images of man's first steps on the moon. In Houston especially, this day is remembered with great reverence.

Cernan, a captain in the US Navy, flew in space three times, including two trips to the moon. He was one of 14 astronauts selected by NASA in October 1963.


NASA says Cernan died Monday, January 16, surrounded by his family.
