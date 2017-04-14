NEWS

Natural gas pipeline inspection to happen in Northern Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) --
A pipeline inspection project in Northern Indiana may result in the smell of natural gas.

NIPSCO crews will inspect nine miles of natural gas pipeline between Crown Point, Indiana, and Highland, Indiana.

The project runs Monday, April 17, through Thursday, April 20, and is not expected to cause any service disruptions. Prior to the project's start, there will be maintenance work along the pipeline.

However, people who live in the nearby area may smell natural gas.

Anyone with concerns should call NIPSCO at 1-800-464-7726.
Related Topics:
newsnatural gasCrown PointHighland
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Major delays for Loop CTA trains due to signal problems
Fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin
36 ISIS militants killed by 'mother of all bombs': Afghan officials
Why the US used the MOAB bomb to target ISIS fighters in Afghanistan
More News
Top Stories
Police: Weapons, alcohol found at Merrillville daycare, owner charged
Teen injured in South Loop shooting outside Burger King
Cardinal Cupich leads hundreds in Englewood peace march
VIDEO: Little girl narrowly misses being shot in barbershop
Very tall suspect sought in thefts from Wicker Park massage therapists
Wife of Tenn. teacher accused of kidnapping student breaks silence
Shooting of off-duty Chicago firefighter by police heads to court
Show More
Report: Teacher continued to work despite assault claims
Waukegan 5-year-old temporarily wins deportation battle
N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge has sentence commuted
San Bernardino school shooting: 911 calls released
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos