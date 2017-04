Two-time NBA champion, Craig Hodges, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about his new memoir, "Long Shot: The Triumphs and Struggles of an NBA Freedom Fighter."As a member of the 1992 Chicago Bulls world champion team, he was invited to the White House in 1992. At the time, he delivered a letter to President George H.W. Bush asking that he address racial and economic inequalities.For more information about his memoir, "Long Shot," please visit haymarketbooks.org