Police are investigating why a couple was found dead inside an apartment in a Catawba County town.Multiple media organizations report that the deaths early Sunday in a Long View apartment have led investigators to say they believe it was a murder-suicide.Authorities responded to a report of an assault and shooting around 1 a.m. and found Marquis Lineberger and Shanice Williams dead inside one apartment. A young child also in the residence wasn't hurt.Police said they recovered a handgun and hope to release more details about the case.