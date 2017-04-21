NCIS: Navy SEAL possessed and produced child porn on phone

Authorities say a Navy SEAL has been charged with producing and possessing child pornography.Court documents filed March 31 allege that Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden made videos of himself molesting a sleeping girl.The investigation began at a Navy base in Virginia Beach after an adult woman claimed the 31-year-old Seerden sexually assaulted her. NCIS agents allegedly discovered the videos on Seerden's phone.Seerden is from Missouri and part of the California-based SEAL Team One. He was arrested and detained in San Diego, California. A judge has ordered that he be sent to Norfolk, where charges were filed.Navy spokesman Lt. Zachary Keating says the unit is cooperating with authorities. An attorney listed in court documents for Seerden in California did not respond to requests for comment.