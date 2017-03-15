  • BREAKING NEWS CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
NEWS

New class of graduates enters changing CPD

(FILE)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of current Chicago police officers will be promoted and dozens of new officers will graduate Wednesday, as part of a plan to increase the CPD by nearly 1,000 sworn officers.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said 80 officers, 131 detectives and 140 sergeants will be recognized at the ceremony at McCormick Place.

They will enter a department that is going through many changes. The new officers will be required to undergo training and use equipment that officers in the past were not subject to, such as ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology.

ShotSpotter uses sensors around the city that detect gunshots. That information gives dispatchers and officers a more accurate reading of where exactly the shots are coming from and how many shots were fired. It's been used in cities like San Francisco to cut down on crime.

The new officers' training will have a greater emphasis on de-escalation and limitations on the use of deadly force.

This is a result of the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into the Chicago Police Department, which was launched after video was released of Laquan McDonald's shooting death. The video shows a white Chicago police officer shot the black teen 16 times.

For those wondering if a new federal administration, under President Donald Trump, will put a halt to any reforms recommended by the feds under the Obama administration, CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot said "no" reform efforts will move forward.

"Regardless of what happens in D.C. with the Department of Justice, We shouldn't let anybody outside Chicago dictate to us what the right path is forward," Lightfoot said.
Related Topics:
newschicago police departmentgraduationChicagoNear South Side
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
CPD releases plans for police department reforms
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump 'probably not the source' of leaked tax return, journalist who received documents says
At least 10 freight train cars derail in Lake Forest
Man barricades himself in car in Edison Park for hours
More News
Top Stories
Man barricades himself in car in Edison Park for hours
At least 10 freight train cars derail in Lake Forest
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
Cops fire shots when shoplifting suspects try to run them over, police say
Chicago Weather: Several inches of lake-effect snow falls
Custodian accused of unlawful videotaping at Crest Hill school
Geneva 5th grader memorizes 1,011 digits of Pi
Show More
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
Grandmother tries again for custody of Heather Mack's baby
3 found dead in car in Auburn Gresham identified
Chicago joins legal fight against Trump's travel ban
Baby born along Lake Shore Drive during morning snow storm
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos