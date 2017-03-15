New class of graduates enters changing CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) --Hundreds of current Chicago police officers will be promoted and dozens of new officers will graduate Wednesday, as part of a plan to increase the CPD by nearly 1,000 sworn officers.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said 80 officers, 131 detectives and 140 sergeants will be recognized at the ceremony at McCormick Place.
They will enter a department that is going through many changes. The new officers will be required to undergo training and use equipment that officers in the past were not subject to, such as ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology.
ShotSpotter uses sensors around the city that detect gunshots. That information gives dispatchers and officers a more accurate reading of where exactly the shots are coming from and how many shots were fired. It's been used in cities like San Francisco to cut down on crime.
The new officers' training will have a greater emphasis on de-escalation and limitations on the use of deadly force.
This is a result of the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into the Chicago Police Department, which was launched after video was released of Laquan McDonald's shooting death. The video shows a white Chicago police officer shot the black teen 16 times.
For those wondering if a new federal administration, under President Donald Trump, will put a halt to any reforms recommended by the feds under the Obama administration, CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot said "no" reform efforts will move forward.
"Regardless of what happens in D.C. with the Department of Justice, We shouldn't let anybody outside Chicago dictate to us what the right path is forward," Lightfoot said.