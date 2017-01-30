NEWS

New face of Gerber is 7-month-old baby from Ohio

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. --
A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.

Though he probably won't be saying much anytime soon, the spokesbaby named Riley has an "infectious laugh and big, gummy smile," according to his mom, Kristen Shines.

Gerber announced Thursday that Riley, who lives with his family in Lewis Center, beat out more than 110,000 other entries. He now has the chance to star in a future ad.

Riley's parents will receive $50,000 plus $1,500 in Gerber clothing. Shines says the money will help start a college fund for her son.

The annual Gerber baby photo search began seven years ago. It pays homage to Ann Turner Cook, whose face has been featured on Gerber's packaging since 1928. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Gerber is based in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is a unit of Nestle SA, based in Vevey, Switzerland.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldbaby
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Suspect in custody after 6 killed in Quebec mosque shooting
Lawyers standing by at O'Hare to help refugees
Postal worker killed after car crashes into Lincoln Square carwash
President Trump Signs Order to 'Dramatically Reduce' Regulations
More News
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after 6 killed in Quebec mosque shooting
Lawyers standing by at O'Hare to help refugees
3 dead, 24 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Former President George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital
President Trump Signs Order to 'Dramatically Reduce' Regulations
Experts warn of phone scammers asking, 'Can you hear me?'
Man charged in Gold Coast shooting that wounded off-duty deputy
Show More
Men allegedly lured human trafficking victim with job offer
Garrett Brands acquires Frango from Macy's
President Trump traveling to Milwaukee for speech on economy
Uber CEO challenged for Trump connection after immigrant ban
President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday
More News
Photos
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More Photos