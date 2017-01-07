New law allows free booze in California beauty salons

A law has gone into effect in California that allows beauty salons to serve alcohol without getting a liquor license, and those drinks are free.As of Jan. 1, AB1322, also known as the "Drybar bill," was officially in effect after being signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016.The law allows salons and barber shops to serve free beer and wine without a license, as long as the drinker is of age and getting a beauty service.A popular high-end salon chain, Drybar, was the driving force behind the bill. Its founder, Alli Webb, said they've been offering free drinks to customers since the business first started seven years ago."That was something women were talking about - why they loved Drybar - they loved getting their hair done, they love the confidence they had when they went out the door, but they also love having a glass of wine while sitting here," Webb explained.The new law does not mean bottomless booze for your beauty treatments. It mandates that salons can only serve 6 ounces of wine or 12 ounces of beer per customer. The drinks also have to be free and have to be served before 10 p.m.Getting the bill passed did come with opposition from alcohol industry watchdog groups and others concerned about the lack of regulation.But many customers seemed enthusiastically on board."To be honest, if I'm about to go out and I'm doing my hair at home, I have a glass of wine while I'm getting ready," said Drybar client Missy Fitzharris. "It makes me feel like I'm home."