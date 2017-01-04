NEWS

New rules for teens at Fox Valley Mall after holiday weekend fights

Security staff at Fox Valley Mall in west suburban Aurora closed the mall early Monday night due to brawls inside. No serious injuries were reported. (WLS)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
There are new rules for teenagers at the Fox Valley Mall, after a series of fights broke out at malls across the country over Christmas weekend. The mall in southwest suburban Aurora has a new "parental escort policy."

On certain days from 4 p.m. until the mall closes, someone over age 21 must accompany children under age 18. Those supervising adults must be prepared to show security a photo ID.

The mall plans to enact the policy on days when large underage crowds are expected.

Eight juveniles were charged with misdemeanors in the Dec. 26 fight at Fox Valley Mall. At the time, authorities said they had not ruled out future felony charges and that more arrests were possible.

Related Topics:
newsmallfightAurora
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
8 juveniles charged after massive fight at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
Fox Valley Mall in Aurora shut down due to fight, 7 arrested
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Commuter Train Derails in NYC; Dozens Injured
3 Union Station platforms close for maintenance
Omarosa Manigault Set to Join Trump's White House Staff
NAACP President Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
More News
Top Stories
Chicago firefighters battle Roseland house fire
Teen fatally shot by sheriff's deputy; 911 calls released
Chicago Weather: Sub-zero wind chills expected all day
JJ Watt delivers new jersey to hero brother hurt in wild crash
Commuter train derails in New York; several injured
3 Union Station platforms close for maintenance
2 16-year-old boys killed, woman injured in West Side shooting
Show More
Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Mother, son followed 28 miles from casino, violently robbed
Monique Davis, longtime Chicago state representative, retires
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
WATCH LIVE: Florida eagle cam shows mom feeding baby
More News
Photos
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl
Baby orangutan makes Brookfield Zoo debut
More Photos