AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --There are new rules for teenagers at the Fox Valley Mall, after a series of fights broke out at malls across the country over Christmas weekend. The mall in southwest suburban Aurora has a new "parental escort policy."
On certain days from 4 p.m. until the mall closes, someone over age 21 must accompany children under age 18. Those supervising adults must be prepared to show security a photo ID.
The mall plans to enact the policy on days when large underage crowds are expected.
Eight juveniles were charged with misdemeanors in the Dec. 26 fight at Fox Valley Mall. At the time, authorities said they had not ruled out future felony charges and that more arrests were possible.
