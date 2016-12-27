NEWS

New security system to help protect Abraham Lincoln's Tomb

The Abraham Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
A new surveillance system will help protect Abraham Lincoln's Tomb in Springfield from vandalism and theft.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports two companies - A-1 Corporate Hardware of Springfield and the Swedish-based Axis Communication - are donating the system.

Five cameras will cover each exterior angle of the 16th president's tomb, as well as the parking lot at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Security has been an issue in the past. In 2011, for example, a teenager stole a copper sword that was part of a statue on the tomb's upper terrace.

Justin Blandford is superintendent of Springfield historic sites for the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. He says the donated system is superior to what the agency could have purchased and "we're extremely thankful."
