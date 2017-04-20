JUDGE SHEILA ABDUS-SALAAM

New video shows trailblazing judge alone hours before body found in river

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the investigation into the judge's death. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
New York City detectives have recovered surveillance video showing Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam walking alone the night before she was found dead in the Hudson River last week.

The NYPD obtained the new video Tuesday night. It shows Abdus-Salaam walking in the direction of the river in her Harlem neighborhood at about 8 p.m. on April 11. Detectives described this video as being important in the case, as they're working to piece together her last movements before she somehow ended up in the water.

Her body was spotted at 1:45 p.m. the next day after someone saw it wash up on the shore near West 132nd Street.

The next step in the investigation is for detectives to canvas that area Wednesday night to see if anyone remembers seeing the judge at that particular time.

Police initially said no foul play was suspected in the case, but their tone changed Tuesday after the investigation revealed there is no clear indication of suicide or criminality.

Photos: Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam through the years

"We're looking it at as a suspicious death at this point. We haven't found any clear indications of criminality, but at this point we can't say for sure. We're hoping if anyone could shed any light into the hours before her disappearance, it would help us establish what happened," NYPD spokesman Stephen Davis said.

Abdus-Salaam's husband, The Rev. Canon Gregory Jacobs, issued a statement, saying:

"It has been a week since our beloved Sheila's body was discovered in the Hudson River. Since that day, the New York Police Department has conducted a vigorous investigation, but has been unable to determine a conclusive cause of death. A recent statement by the NYPD now calls the circumstances involving the investigation "suspicious." We are truly thankful for their efforts and pray that the facts will ultimately be made known."

He added: "Sheila loved Harlem and its people and lived there for nearly all of her adult life. I now join with the NYPD in asking anyone in the neighborhood to step forward with any information that might help us determine what may have happened during those hours before her death."

Abdus-Salaam, who was 65 years old, was the first African-American woman appointed to New York's highest court - the Court of Appeals.
Related Topics:
newsjudge sheila abdus-salaamjudgedeath investigationu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Eco-friendly products to try for Earth Day
Video shows Kansas City airport confrontation with pilot, passenger
These people make a fortune pruning marijuana
Chick-fil-A burglary suspect captured on island
More News
Top Stories
Neighbor charged in Schaumburg woman's murder, arrested in Florida
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
Autistic teen died on hot bus after driver left to have sex with coworker, lawsuit claims
Woman sentenced for ex's murder as he retrieved belongings after marriage
Police department employee arrested after leading coworkers on chase
Show More
Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears
Pit bull suffers chemical burns after visit to groomer
Suspect in crash that knocked out power to hundreds had BAC at twice legal limit
Man denied lung transplant due to marijuana use
Chick-fil-A burglary suspect captured on island
More News
Top Video
Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
Man arrested in Schaumburg woman's strangulation
More Video