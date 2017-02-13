  • BREAKING NEWS ABC News Special Report: Trudeau, Trump hold joint news conference at White House - WATCH LIVE at 1PM
NEWS

Newly-adopted dog kills woman, mauls special needs son, officials say

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
An elderly woman from Queens was killed and her son with special needs was mauled by the dog she had recently adopted from a shelter.

Louise Herminda, 75, had planned to return the dog, a mastiff, Monday because it was too aggressive.

However, she was attacked by the mastiff in her 27th Street home near 38th Avenue in Long Island City just after midnight. Police said she suffered trauma to her upper torso area.

She was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital at around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Her 39-year-old son with autism was also attacked, but sustained non-life threatening injuries to his lower left leg.

The dog was sedated by NYPD ESU officers and is now in the custody of Animal Care & Control of NYC.

Officials originally said the dog was adopted from the ASPCA, but the ASPCA said that wasn't the case. The dog may have instead been adopted from a private shelter, which is being investigated by the NYPD.
Related Topics:
newsdog attackdogu.s. & worldspecial needs childrenpet adoptionLong Island CityNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Wife of slain KKK 'imperial wizard' held on suspicion of murder
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
2 girls remain critical after separate shootings
Grammy-winning jazz, pop and R&B singer Al Jarreau dead at 76
More News
Top Stories
2 girls remain critical after separate shootings
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
California dam water level drops after massive evacuation
Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump takes credit
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Trudeau meets with Trump in Washington
Wife of slain KKK 'imperial wizard' held on suspicion of murder
Show More
Woman calls 911 to report her own murder
Man reunites with dog stranded on mountain after hiking accident
5 killed, 22 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
VIDEO: Man tries to attack brother's murderer in court
Woman trying to grab twin's hat dies after falling off escalator
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos