EMBED >More News Videos Canada has a new consul general in Chicago to help sustain the country's trade relations with Illinois.

Canada isn't just our neighbor to the north, it is also a major trading partner, not just for the United States but also for Illinois.According to the state, Illinois companies exported more than $17 billion worth of products in 2015 and that makes Canada Illinois' largest export market.Talking about this and more with Newsviews is recently appointed Consul General of Canada John Cruickshank.Part 1:Part 2: