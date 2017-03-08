NEWS

Nike unveils hijab for Muslim athletes

In this undated image provided by Nike, figure skater Zahra Lari model wears Nike's new hijab for Muslim female athletes. (Nike via AP)

BEAVERTON, Ore. --
Nike has unveiled a hijab for Muslim female athletes.

The Nike Pro Hijab has been in development for a year, the company said. Athletes contributed input into the product, and figure skater Zahra Lari was among those who tested it.

The pull-on hijab is made of light, stretchy fabric that includes tiny holes for breathability and an elongated back so it will not come untucked. It will come in three colors: black, vast grey and obsidian. Beaverton-based Nike says the hijab will be available for sale next year.

Lari, a hopeful for the Winter Olympics next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea, posted photos of herself wearing the hijab on her Instagram page. Lari is from Abu Dhabi and represents the United Arab Emirates.

"Can't believe this is finally here!!" she wrote.

Last summer, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad of New York became the first Muslim American woman to compete for the United States wearing a hijab at the Olympics. She earned a bronze medal at the Rio Games.

The U-17 Women's World Cup last October in Jordan marked the first time Muslim players wore headscarves during a FIFA event. Soccer's international governing body formally lifted a ban on head coverings in 2014, recognizing Muslim and Sikh players.

Meanwhile, the governing body for basketball, FIBA, has come under fire for banning headscarves during international competition.
Related Topics:
newsnikewomenmuslimsislamathletesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Madigan: Banish statutes of limitations on child sex assault, abuse
Homewood bank robbed by man in Pizza Hut hat
Man critically injured in Washington Park crash
More News
Top Stories
Chicago women take part in 'A Day Without a Woman'
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Madigan: Banish statutes of limitations on child sex assault, abuse
More riverfront park space coming to West Ridge
Man critically injured in Washington Park crash
Homewood bank robbed by man in Pizza Hut hat
Downers Grove woman chosen to help give Cubs their World Series rings
Show More
Jewish schools, centers, cemeteries step up security after threats
Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 4 dead, many injured
Pregnant woman chases man who tried to steal rent money
La Porte sheriff seeking man considered armed and dangerous
Boy Scout leader charged with raping boy
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos