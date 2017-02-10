NEWS

Niles West high school coach charged with sexual assault of student

Adrian Lovera (Chicago Police Department)

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) --
A 31-year-old high school coach in northwest suburban Skokie was charged Friday with criminal sexual assault after having a sexual relationship with a student, police said.

Adrian Lovera was placed on administrative leave at Niles Township High School District 219 in January when school officials were notified that Lovera was having sexual relations with a student. Lovera was coaching boys and girls diving and girls soccer at Niles West, school officials said.

Lovera was hired at the school in 2010 as a substitute teacher and started coaching boys and girls diving at the school in 2011. He became a paraprofessional in the special education department in 2013 and was appointed head coach of the girls soccer team in 2015.

District 219 officials notified families and staff of the charges on Friday in a statement, and said counselors, social workers and psychologists were available for students who need them.

The Skokie Police Department and Chicago Police Department were investigating the case.
