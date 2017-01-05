No injuries in I-57 expressway shooting, vehicle hit

A vehicle was hit by a bullet Thursday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.The driver saw a man with dreadlocks who had a black handgun driving a blue minivan, police said. The license plate began with the letter Q.Officials said a vehicle was damaged in the shooting but no injuries were reported. Troopers walked the southbound lanes looking for shell casings for about an hour after the shootibng.The expressway reopened shortly before 6 p.m.