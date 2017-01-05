NEWS

No injuries in I-57 expressway shooting, vehicle hit

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A vehicle was hit by a bullet Thursday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The driver saw a man with dreadlocks who had a black handgun driving a blue minivan, police said. The license plate began with the letter Q.

Officials said a vehicle was damaged in the shooting but no injuries were reported. Troopers walked the southbound lanes looking for shell casings for about an hour after the shootibng.

The expressway reopened shortly before 6 p.m.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsexpressway shootingChicagoWest PullmanMorgan Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Reports: Person shot at Evergreen Park Walgreens
Man critically injured in South Loop shooting
Covering the Menendez Murder Trial: Reporter's Notebook
More News
Top Stories
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
Barack Obama Interview: President talks one-on-one with ABC7's Judy Hsu
Mother marks murdered son's birthday by feeding the homeless
Amazon truck stolen at gunpoint in Bridgeport
Man critically injured in South Loop shooting
Girl orders doll house, cookies using Amazon's Alexa; parents surprised by delivery
Major retailers see drop in sales, some stores to close
Show More
Man accused of funeral directing without a license
Family sues Amazon after driver hits, kills 84-year-old
Man charged in fatal shooting of man previously shot on Facebook Live
White House: How to get tickets for Obama's farewell address
Report: Queen Elizabeth nearly shot by Buckingham Palace guard
More News
Photos
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: #31 to #6
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl Methodology
More Photos