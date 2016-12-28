NEWS

North Riverside robbery suspect shot by police dies
The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating a police shooting at a store in west suburban North Riverside. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
A robbery suspect who was shot by police Tuesday at a Burlington Coat Factory in west suburban North Riverside died, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Police said he used an elderly shopper as a human shield.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an attempted bank robbery at a strip mall in the 2200-block of Harlem Avenue. When police arrived, they saw a man walking around, who did not obey their commands to surrender.

Investigators said the suspect instead ran into the Burlington Coat Factory and held an elderly man hostage at knifepoint.

The hostage struggled and was able to pull away. Police said that's when officers opened fire, shooting the suspect.

"I heard a couple people, like, gasping in surprise. Then voices yelling, 'Get down on the ground! Get down on the ground! Get down on the ground!'" said Colin Weaver, a witness.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Chicago, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

No one else was injured. The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.
