North Riverside robbery suspect used elderly man as human shield, police say

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating a police shooting at a store in west suburban North Riverside, where police said the suspect used an elderly shopper as a human shield.Police responded around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an attempted bank robbery at a strip mall in the 2200-block of Harlem Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw a man walking around, who did not obey their commands to surrender.Investigators said the suspect instead ran into the Burlington Coat Factory and held an elderly man hostage at knifepoint.The hostage struggled and was able to pull away. Police said that's when officers opened fire, shooting the suspect."I heard a couple people, like, gasping in surprise. Then voices yelling, 'Get down on the ground! Get down on the ground! Get down on the ground!'" said Colin Weaver, a witness.The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Chicago, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown and it is unclear where he was shot.No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.