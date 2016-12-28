NEWS

North Riverside robbery suspect used elderly man as human shield, police say

Police shot a man suspected of attempting to rob a nearby bank inside the Burlington Coat Factory next to the North Riverside Mall Tuesday afternoon. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating a police shooting at a store in west suburban North Riverside, where police said the suspect used an elderly shopper as a human shield.

Police responded around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an attempted bank robbery at a strip mall in the 2200-block of Harlem Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw a man walking around, who did not obey their commands to surrender.

Investigators said the suspect instead ran into the Burlington Coat Factory and held an elderly man hostage at knifepoint.

The hostage struggled and was able to pull away. Police said that's when officers opened fire, shooting the suspect.

"I heard a couple people, like, gasping in surprise. Then voices yelling, 'Get down on the ground! Get down on the ground! Get down on the ground!'" said Colin Weaver, a witness.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Chicago, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown and it is unclear where he was shot.

No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newspolice-involved shootingarmed robberybank robberyNorth Riverside
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Officer-involved shooting in North Riverside Burlington Coat Factory
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Hatchimals hatch into duds for some on Christmas
Trump Takes Credit for Bump in Consumer Confidence
Russian officials admit to 'institutional conspiracy' in doping of hundreds of Olympic athletes
More News
Top Stories
City to expedite CPD body camera program
Boss takes all 800 employees on Caribbean cruise
Hatchimals hatch into duds for some on Christmas
Father charged in murders of 4-year-old son and mother
Deerfield teen saves drowning man, son on Hawaii vacation
Students returning to Chicago from Uganda after filmmaker mentor killed
Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress, dies
Show More
8 juveniles charged after massive fight at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
Man did heroin, other drugs before Riverside crash, police say
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing lottery tickets
Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos