Northwest Indiana beaches reopen after U.S. Steel chemical release

According to a news release from the EPA, all results from water samples taken the last three days have shown hexavalent chromium below EPA's method detection limit of 1 part per billion.The EPA said it will post preliminary data on its website and will provide more results as they become available.U.S. Steel has resumed full operations after a chromium release the previous week. The EPA will continue to monitor and sample water.The National Park Service has reopened its neighboring beaches and Indiana American Water is working with IDEM to reopen their Ogden Dunes drinking water intake.The NPS plans to oversee a long term sampling and monitoring plan. EPA and NPS will work together on this effort.