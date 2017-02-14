NEWS

Northwestern fraternity suspended after reports of sexual assaults at house

Northwestern University students are on alert after the school received two separate reports that female students may have been given a date-rape drug. (WLS)

EVANSTON, Ill. --
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter at Northwestern University has been suspended by its national headquarters following allegations of sexual assault at the local fraternity house.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the suspension was confirmed Friday.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon spokesman Brandon Weghorst says the chapter has to "cease and desist all operations," meaning it can't hold chapter meetings, attend fraternity social events or take part in other activities under the fraternity's banner.

The newspaper has reported that Northwestern administrators issued a security alert on Feb. 6 after reports that as many as four female students were possibly given a date rape drug last month during an event at the fraternity's house. Two of the women said they were sexually assaulted.

The reported sexual assaults are under investigation.
Related Topics:
newssex assaultdrugsnorthwestern universityfraternityEvanston
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Northwestern investigates reports of drugging, sex assault at 2 fraternities
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
White House knew about Flynn concerns for 2 weeks before Pence
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting
Senate committee may call on Flynn to testify amid Russia questions
More News
Top Stories
Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
Police: Woman carjacked in Naperville preschool parking lot
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Girl, 11, shot in head on South Side dies, relative says
Chicago could see least snowy February ever
Show More
Lawsuit: Autistic student raped classmate while aide napped
Nursing students from shuttered ITT Technical Institute travel hours to finish degree
Couples celebrate Valentine's Day at Chicago Auto Show
Missing teen, 14, last seen in Englewood
CPS sues state over funding, says it violates students' rights
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
More Photos