Northwestern fraternity's operations halted after reports of sexual assaults at house

Northwestern University students are on alert after the school received two separate reports that female students may have been given a date-rape drug. (WLS)

EVANSTON, Ill. --
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter at Northwestern University has been order to halt its daily operations by its national headquarters following allegations of sexual assault at the local fraternity house.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the cease-and-desist was confirmed Friday.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon spokesman Brandon Weghorst says the chapter has to "cease and desist all operations," meaning it can't hold chapter meetings, attend fraternity social events or take part in other activities under the fraternity's banner. That is different from a suspension, which means the national organization no longer recognizes a chapter as an officials group, Weghorst clarified.

The newspaper has reported that Northwestern administrators issued a security alert on Feb. 6 after reports that as many as four female students were possibly given a date rape drug last month during an event at the fraternity's house. Two of the women said they were sexually assaulted.

The reported sexual assaults are under investigation.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
