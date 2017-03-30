NEWS

Northwestern will not punish fraternity after sexual assault allegations

Northwestern University students are on alert after the school received two separate reports that female students may have been given a date-rape drug. (WLS)

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Northwestern University will not punish Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity after allegations of sexual assault, according to the vice president of student affairs.

In a message sent to the Northwestern community from Student Affairs Vice President Patricia Telles-Irvin, after an investigation, "no disciplinary action or further investigative action related to the reports of sexual misconduct will be taken at this time."

The university issued a security alert in February after female students reported they had been given a date rape drug at a fraternity party.

The Northwestern chapter was ordered to halt its daily operations by its national headquarters following the allegations.
